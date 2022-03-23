Burnley talking point: Where will the Clarets finish?

Ben Livingstone, TalkBFC, external

It's been a strange season for Burnley. We’ve supposedly played well but have never been able to get many wins on the board – we had only one victory in 21 Premier League games before an upturn in results.

Purely because we struggle to grind out wins – which wouldn’t have been a problem only two or three years ago – I’m predicting a 17th-place finish. I think we will finish on roughly 33 points, considering we have much more favourable fixtures than relegation rivals Everton.

In terms of the final 11 games, I have no idea what to expect. Can Dyche do it again? Or will it be our year to finally hit the drop? There's a crucial four days of football for us in April when we play two of the fellow bottom four, Everton and Norwich. Anything other than six points from those two and it's season over.

We have been in worse positions than this before and still managed to survive, so there's no reason why we can't replicate that. My predicted bottom three is Norwich, Watford and Everton. I see us having the edge over these three sides, just because we thrive in situations like this and I expect us to be fully up for it as the end of the season approaches.

It all depends upon Dyche. Will he make the necessary changes and drop his clear 'favourites', or are we set for impending doom?

