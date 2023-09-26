'Signs of identity evident under Montgomery'

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Nick Montgomery had the perfect introduction to the Easter Road crowd on Saturday as his side eased past St Johnstone with a comfortable 2-0 win.

Jair Tavares was brought into the starting line-up in place of Elie Youan, while Adam Le Fondre replaced Christian Doidge to partner Dylan Vente in attack. St Johnstone started brightly but Hibs soon found their groove and after the first ten minutes or so, Hibs took control of the game.

Lewis Miller opened the scoring with a neat header in the first half, and it was a fine all-round performance from the young full back. Miller took a fair amount of punishment from St Johnstone players, with referee Clancy happy to turn a blind eye to a number of robust challenges that may have drawn bookings on another day.

It was the second half performance, though, that had the Hibs support buzzing. Hibs attacked relentlessly and the wide play from Boyle and Youan, who replaced Tavares just after half time, created a host of chances for the home side.

Dylan Vente capitalised on a sublime flick from Le Fondre to seal the win, and immediately afterwards Montgomery introduced Rory Whittaker, who became the youngest player to make a first team appearance for Hibernian.

Whittaker almost capped the day off with a goal and was unlucky to see the Saints keeper, Mitov, block his net-bound effort late in the game.

Montgomery has certainly put his money where his mouth his in terms of giving young players an opportunity. Whittaker had impressed in a youth game against Rangers and in training through the week, and it’s testament to Montgomery that he was bold enough to reward that with a first team slot. If nothing else, it will certainly put a spring in the step of the youth team, who will all have seen that the reward is there for them if they are good enough.

That’s now three unbeaten in the league for Hibs, and there are signs that the identity that had been missing under Lee Johnson is now evident under his successor. Hibs can now look forward to Wednesday night’s clash with St Mirren with renewed optimism with a trip to Hampden at stake for the winners.