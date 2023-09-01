Montgomery open to Hibs talks - gossip

Nick MontgomeryGetty Images

Central Coast Mariners manager Nick Montgomery is open to talking to Hibernian about their managerial vacancy with Neil Lennon considered favourite and Malky Mackay, Derek McInnes and Stephen Robinson all in the running. (Sun)

Montgomery has made contact with Hibs. (Edinburgh Evening News)

And Montgomery is the new favourite to take over at Easter Road. (Scotsman)

Australia coach Graham Arnold has turned down an offer to become Hibs boss. (Record)

The timing was not right for Arnold as he resisted a move into club management. (Herald - subscription required)

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday have entered the race to sign Hibs target Jamal Lowe. (Star)

