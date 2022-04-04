Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Pick of the stats

Tottenham have gained 14 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, now the most of any side. Conversely, Newcastle have dropped 24 points from leading positions in 2021-22, also now a league high.

Since Antonio Conte’s first league game in charge of Spurs in November, only Liverpool and Manchester City (both 50) have earned more points in the Premier League than Spurs' 39.

Newcastle have lost their past three league games, their joint-longest run of the season in the competition (also three in a row in December).