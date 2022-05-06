Man City v Newcastle: Team news

Manchester City will monitor right-back Kyle Walker, who made his comeback from an ankle problem against Real Madrid but was forced off after 72 minutes.

Fellow defender John Stones is doubtful with a thigh issue.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says there is a "good chance" Callum Wilson will feature for the first time since injuring his calf in December.

The Magpies will make a late decision on Kieran Trippier, who is nearing a return from a foot injury.

Fabian Schar is doubtful after being hurt against Liverpool last weekend. He missed training this week because of a swollen foot, though a scan revealed no fracture.

