Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou speaking to Sky Sports: "I thought performance-wise we had to show a bit of everything we've got. They're a good, top team and we had to defend at times. But I thought we showed real courage and bravery just to keep playing our football. We certainly pressed aggressively.

"I thought we were unfortunate with both of the goals, an own goal and a penalty, but great character to come from behind, in a difficult place, twice.

"That's four away games we've had in difficult venues. We've gone behind at three of them but had a brilliant response. They're a top team, particularly here at home. We know how hard they are to beat.

"This side is growing. In terms of our football, we're still at the beginning but I'm so impressed with the character we're showing, particularly as a group.

"It's just further evidence that we're having an encouraging start. We're only six games into building our side here."

On Arsenal's penalty decision: "I didn't see it. I saw the one that was given yesterday. I don't know what the handball rules are. It's pretty much if it hits your hand it's a penalty these days, even with guys shooting from a metre away.

"But anyway, he gave it. Like I said, it seems like there needed to be forensic evidence to give it."