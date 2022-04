Manchester United have revived their interest in signing Villarreal's Spain defender Pau Torres this summer. (Manchester Evening News), external

Meanwhile, United will have to qualify for the Champions League if they want to sign RB Leipzig and France forward Christopher Nkunku. The 24-year-old is on United's radar after 30 goals in 44 games this season. (Sport Bild - in German), external

Former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is keen to bring Nemanja Matic to Roma after the Serbia midfielder announced he was leaving Old Trafford. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column here