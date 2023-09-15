John Lundstram insists the Rangers players are “fully behind” manager Michael Beale as they strive to improve results.

Midfielder Lundstram believes the Ibrox side have to “stick together” to move on from defeat to Celtic and early Premiership troubles.

“Of course you understand the frustrations of [fans at] an Old Firm defeat, we’ve got frustrations as well,” Lundstram told Sky Sports.

“We’ve got to stick together and try and put a run of games together to try and recoup the points we've lost.

“There’s a long way to go, so I wouldn’t panic too much, going forward we’ve got put the performances in.

“We are fully behind the manager, we’re right there doing what we can to try and get the points back on the board.

“That defeat to our rivals hurt us, but the performance is on us as well, it’s not just the manager, we’re all together in it.”