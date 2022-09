Aside from the obvious of being team-mates, what do Livingston trio Bruce Anderson, Jack Fitzwater and Josh Mullin have in common?

Turns out they all share a birthday - and it's today!

Anderson is the 'baby' of the group as he turns 24, while Fitzwater is 25 and Mullin - currently on loan at Championship high-fliers Ayr - reaches the ripe old age of 30.

A triple-whammy of a whip-round for the rest of the Livi squad. Ouch.