We asked whether it was the right decision for Erik ten Hag to name Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United's new captain.

Here are some of your comments:

Roy: After captaining the team for most of last season, Fernandes was the obvious choice as new club captain. He has proven himself on the pitch with his goals and assists, great work-rate, being vocal and having the personality to build rapport with team-mates. I can't imagine a better candidate for the captaincy now than Bruno.

Allan: A leader should set an example. He doesn’t go missing when the going gets tough, or make excuses or blame team-mates by waving his arms to cover his own mistakes. A leader acts like an adult, takes responsibility and sets high standards. I am not sure someone who squanders possession cheaply, shoots selfishly and moans constantly would be my choice.

Graham: Definite captain material. Passionate will to win and scores goals. Needs to calm down his dissent though.

Dave: Fernandes is a top player but unfortunately he is one of the league’s worst at overacting for every foul and pestering the referee for yellow cards. As such, I don’t think he should captain United.

Justin: Bruno is the natural and only choice for captain. After the shambles of Maguire things can only get better.