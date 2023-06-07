Goalkeeper Nick Pope being uncomfortable "with the ball at his feet" could be an issue for Newcastle United in the Champions League, according to former player John Anderson.

The England shot stopper has received a lot of plaudits in his debut season for the Magpies, helping them reach the top four, but he has been questioned about his ability to play out from the back.

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport Newcastle United Podcast, Anderson said: "Nick Pope has had an unbelievable season. I think from a goalkeeping point of view, when it comes to making saves, tremendous - absolutely phenomenal.

"I think the problem he has got is with his feet. He's just not comfortable with the ball at his feet. With the way the game is going, a keeper needs to be good with his feet."

Pope has been unable to take the number one spot in the national team from Everton's Jordan Pickford and Anderson feels he could also struggle on the European stage.

"This is taking nothing away from Nick Pope - he's been absolutely outstanding - but I think if he was better with his feet, he would be England's number one.

"At international level, and going into the Champions League as well, you'd say you need a keeper who is happy to play out - and he's not happy with it.

"You wouldn't expect him to get any better now [at 31]. We've seen him this season - it gets knocked back to him and he just doesn't look comfortable. And if it's not there, it's not there."

Listen to the full episode now on BBC Sounds