S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

Not a weekend to remember at all for us. It very much felt like everything that could go wrong, did go wrong. Not only did we get a red card and ship four goals, but also Mitrovic hobbled off in the first half.

I think the Newcastle game just showed how important Joao Palhinha is to our side, and how much protection he offers the defence. Nathaniel Chalobah's disastrous cameo showed that, realistically, we have no real backup if Joao gets injured or suspended.

The fixtures look decent, all of our next five opponents are in the bottom half of the table, but the injuries are piling up at the worst possible time. By my reckoning there are now as many as five starters who could be unavailable for the West Ham game on Sunday.

We always knew depth would be thin this season, this next month is a massive challenge of Marco Silva and his full squad.