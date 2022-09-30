Veltman impressed by 'passionate' De Zerbi
- Published
Joel Veltman is anticipating strong continuity at Brighton under new boss Roberto de Zerbi and is relishing the increased responsibility he will get.
De Zerbi takes charge of his first Albion game at Liverpool on Sunday and Veltman has liked what he has seen so far from the Italian head coach.
"He's really passionate and wants to bring his passion to his players," Veltman told BBC Radio Sussex.
"Tactical-wise, he's quite similar to Graham [Potter]. He wants us to press high and have the ball. If we've got the ball, they can't score."
In his pre-match news conference, De Zerbi highlighted the role of the defenders in implementing his philosophy, leaving Veltman excited about the instructions he will need to carry out.
"Personally, it's amazing that he's giving us the confidence to start from the back," said Veltman.
"It's been difficult for him to put the details into the team with everyone being away on international break but we've done tactical stuff for Liverpool and all looks good now."