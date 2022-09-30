P﻿atrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Chelsea.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Crystal Palace boss:

James Tomkins is available for selection, but J﻿ames McArthur, Nathan Ferguson and Jack Butland are still out injured.

With 28 days between games, V﻿ieira said "it was a challenge to keep the players focused".

On returning to action, he said: "We’re looking forward to the game. We will be ready for that and we’ve worked well over the last couple of weeks."

When asked about Conor Gallagher's return to Selhurst Park, Vieira replied: "I don't have any doubt about the reception he will receive."

The Palace boss expects a tough game against "one of the best teams in the Premier League" in Chelsea.

O﻿n Graham Potter's first league game in charge of Chelsea, he said: "We have been looking at what he's been doing at Brighton and the game they played."

