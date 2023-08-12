Sheff Utd 0-1 Crystal Palace: What Hodgson said

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson to BBC Sport: "We knew Sheffield United would make like difficult for us and they wouldn't take too many chances playing through the midfield, but I thought we dealt with it extremely well. It's just a bit disappointing not to get that second goal to give ourselves a margin.

"Odsonne [Edouard] has been excellent in pre-season. I don't think we saw the best of him last season. In the 10 games I had at the end of the season we always thought the quality was there.

"What he's done for us in pre-season and today, that's what he's got. That's in his locker and it's really good to see him bringing that out. I hope today's game, not just the goal but his all-round play, will improve his confidence because if we can get him playing at that level week after week, I think we can be a handful for a lot of teams."