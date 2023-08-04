'I genuinely don't know who wins it' - McCoist assesses title race

Rangers legend Ally McCoist believes the Old Firm title race is too close to call this season.

Celtic, with Brendan Rodgers having succeeded Ange Postecoglou this summer, are seeking a third straight Premiership crown, while Michael Beale takes charge of his first full season at the Ibrox helm.

"This is the first year in a long, long time where I genuinely don't know who wins it," said McCoist.

"Celtic have lost one or two, lost Jota, but Brendan Rodgers is an excellent coach and knows how to set up a team.

“I thought he was a little bit unlucky and harshly treated at Leicester because I don't think he got the money to spend to replace the real quality that needed replacement. They'll back him at Celtic.

"Over at our place, I think Michael Beale has brought in nine players. I watched them against Newcastle in pre-season, did OK. I watched them against Olympiakos, didn't look great. Didn't look good in the first half against Hoffenheim and then looked great in the second half.

"So, I don't really know but of course Rangers and Celtic have got to hit the ground running, particularly Rangers with the (Champions League) qualifier coming up.

"It is a tough one to call. I don't know how Rangers' players will settle in. They brought them in quickly."

SNS

