Leicester 0-1 Man Utd: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Manchester United’s revival continued with a third straight Premier League win at Leicester City.

And while the 1-0 win is only a cause for cautious optimism, manager Erik ten Hag and United’s players deserve credit for the manner in which they have rebounded from the crisis threatening to envelope the club after those two opening defeats at home to Brighton followed by the fiasco at Brentford.

United look in much better shape than they did then, with wins against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester under their belts, the experienced Casemiro bedding in and £82m new signing Antony available for Sunday’s Old Trafford date with leaders Arsenal.

These are small but important steps for Ten Hag as he attempts to fashion the sort of team he wants and he will be pleased that the energy and intensity demonstrated to beat Liverpool has been followed up by digging deep for two away wins at Southampton and Leicester.

It means Old Trafford will be full of optimism when Arsenal provide that big test on Sunday.