Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his club will not buy anyone else before Thursday’s transfer deadline once the signings of Antony and Martin Dubravka are complete.

Ten Hag opted not to discuss Antony’s impending arrival from Ajax because "the paperwork is not done".

However, he outlined why United needed more attacking players and underlined his belief Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Old Trafford.

"For this window, it will be the end," he said.

"You always have to be alert at a top club. But we will go from September to minimum January with this squad.

"In the offensive department we needed to strengthen the squad. Offensive players fatigue quicker. They have to run more with high intensity."

Asked specifically whether Ronaldo will stay, Ten Hag said: "It is clear. We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games."

After losing their opening two Premier League games, Ten Hag is pleased by his side's response with their back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Southampton.

He said: "I see it as a start, we have a good base. This is the minimum of what we have to bring.

"I was happy to see the turn and we have to keep that, to keep the spirit and winning mentality because you need it if you want to have a successful season."