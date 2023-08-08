We asked where you think Bournemouth will end up finishing this season.

Here are your thoughts:

Toby: With a new manager who seems to be bringing an exciting new brand of football to Bournemouth, I think things are only going to get better for them. The loss of Jefferson Lerma is a big blow, but with the likes of West Ham, Forest and Wolves not really strengthening, I think Bournemouth could keep surprising us. I predict 12th place.

Marley: Iraola seems to have implemented his style of play very well, but we have injuries to key players such as Tavernier, and Solanke appears to have picked up a slight knock as well. Iraola mentioned the fact we need bodies in midfield and, with the Castrovilli deal falling through, I have my doubts about how we will perform against West Ham.

Stanley: I think we'll finish 13th. Iraola is reshaping our team and changing the philosophy our players look at the game with, so we can expect plenty of 'shock' results this season. From what it looks like at the moment, it seems like there are plenty of teams worse equipped for the league this season than ourselves. We'll comfortably avoid the drop this year. Up the Cherries!

Oscar: With the imprint of Gary O’Neil still on the team and Iraola wanting to play his own system, the players will have to adapt. I don't think they will have the squad for that and, chuck in 'second season syndrome', I think it will be a relegation fight for Bournemouth this season.

Get Bournemouth news direct to your phone