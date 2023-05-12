Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have lost out to Manchester City's Erling Haaland in the vote for the Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year.

Odegaard finished third while Saka was second after previously being neck-and-neck with Haaland in the voting.

The City striker eventually won by a landslide 82 per cent of the vote - the biggest margin since the Premier League began.

The form of the Arsenal pair has been key to the Gunners leading the Premier League for the vast majority of the season.

Captain Odegaard has registered 15 goals and eight assists while Saka has 14 goals and 11 assists.

However, a dip in form in April has left Mikel Arteta's side a point behind City - having played a game more with three matches to go.