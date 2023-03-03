Fulham manager Marco Silva has spoken highly of Manor Solomon for his recent performances ahead of their game against Brentford on Monday.

The Israeli winger has scored four goals in his last four games after coming to Craven Cottage on loan from Shaktar Donetsk last summer.

Silva said: "He's been a decisive player for us. Like Willian, Bobby [Decordova-Reid], and the other two are waiting for the chance [Dan James, Harry Wilson].

"He's really important for us. But I have to repeat the other two are doing really well."

On the prospect of signing Solomon on a longer-term basis, Silva said: "He was one of the first targets for me, one of the first players that I put on the table for our board to do their best to sign.

"We have to wait for the right moment to speak with him again and see what the decision will be.

"It is not something that is our focus right now, it's not for me or for Manor to focus on this situation. We focus on the next game and to get the best from him, and he is really focused on his role in this football club."