Key stats: Brighton's goals keep coming as Saints extend winless run

  • Only Manchester City (92 before their game against Chelsea), Arsenal (83) and Liverpool (71) have scored more goals in the Premier League this season than Brighton (70).

  • Southampton are without a victory in 12 games in the Premier League, the joint-longest winless run in the competition this season along with Crystal Palace between January and March.

  • Brighton have won three of their past five league matches against the Saints, one more win than they managed in their previous 18.

  • Southampton have conceded three or more goals in four consecutive away matches in the Premier League for the first time since their first four in 2012-13.

  • Over the past 10 Premier League campaigns, only Christian Eriksen (28) has provided more assists at set-plays than Saints midfielder James Ward-Prowse (24).

  • Pascal Gross has been directly involved in 60 goals in the Premier League (26 goals, 34 assists), which is 22 more than any other player for Albion.

Related Topics