Only Manchester City (92 before their game against Chelsea), Arsenal (83) and Liverpool (71) have scored more goals in the Premier League this season than Brighton (70).

Southampton are without a victory in 12 games in the Premier League, the joint-longest winless run in the competition this season along with Crystal Palace between January and March.

Brighton have won three of their past five league matches against the Saints, one more win than they managed in their previous 18.

Southampton have conceded three or more goals in four consecutive away matches in the Premier League for the first time since their first four in 2012-13.

Over the past 10 Premier League campaigns, only Christian Eriksen (28) has provided more assists at set-plays than Saints midfielder James Ward-Prowse (24).