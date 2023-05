Rangers' on-loan attacker Malik Tillman has been sent back to Bayern Munich with a hamstring problem which has ended his season.

Borna Barisic and Ryan Kent will also miss the visit of Aberdeen while Ryan Jack (knock), Antonio Colak (knock), Kemar Roofe (hip), Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out.

Graeme Shinnie is still banned for Aberdeen, who will also be without forward Callum Roberts.