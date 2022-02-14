Former Crystal Palace midfielder Jobi McAnuff says he "would be worried" if he was a Spurs fan after Antonio Conte's side slipped to a third successive Premier League defeat.

Wolves scored two early goals thanks to Spurs' defensive mistakes and Conte spoke afterwards about "accepting the reality" of where the squad is.

"For me, the aim for Tottenham should always be Champions League football but this season they're not good enough," McAnuff told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"I'd be worried if I was a Spurs fan, particularly defensively. The problems are even filtering down to Huge Lloris and when it starts affecting guys like him, it shows how deep-rooted the problems are."

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards agrees, saying: "Conte presumably took the job thinking he would be backed financially but they had a terrible window.

"If he's disillusioned again during the summer, I can see him walking away."

