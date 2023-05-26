Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

Marc Guehi

The commanding defender has been a mainstay of the Palace side with several excellent displays. There will be plenty of suitors this summer as a result, and Palace will struggle to retain his services. It says everything that he has been handed the captain's armband a number of times during the campaign.

Cheick Doucoure

Considering it is his first season in English football, the combative midfielder has settled in well - and for much of the season has been THE midfield at the club. He did rack up the yellow cards at one point, but adapted his game well to improve that side of it.

Joachim Andersen

As well as Guehi has played this season, his partnership with Andersen has been key. It is a joy to witness how the Denmark international turns defence into attack with one great pass, or switching play with the greatest of ease.

Michael Olise

This guy is the real deal. He may not smile much, but it says everything about his contribution to the team when he has 10 assists to his name with one game left to play - the most in the Premier League by a Palace player.

