We asked you for your views on Sunday's EFL Cup Final between Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Here are some of your comments:

Manchester United fans

Christy: Manchester United are a true force again. They finally have the correct balance in the squad, made the correct decisions and have acquired the correct manager. The future looks bright and could be red again. They made the final look simple.

Scott: I think United are heading in the right direction. The manager is a breath of fresh air, and his no-nonsense approach is what the team needed. We are getting the old United back where they win games in the last few minutes. It's brought my interest back in football. Up the Reds!

Al Marcus: The image of Casemiro punching the air to celebrate his goal epitomises his hunger and desire. Despite winning everything at Real Madrid, he hasn't come to United to just take the money. Amazing attitude. Congratulations to him and the manager Eric ten Hag.

Mark: Won without playing well. Second half was controlled without Newcastle looking too threatening. First trophy in the bag, hopefully another and maybe second or third place as unfortunately I think the cup runs won't sustain a title challenge. Off and running!

Newcastle United fans

Chris W: General play was good, but we looked like a boxer trying to land punches and not really getting close. We've done brilliantly this season so far, but this game showed the distance we have still to go. In Eddie we trust.

Benny: I thought we were the better team for the most part but, like the Liverpool game, if you don’t score you don’t win. To be performing as well as we have against top teams and reaching a cup final when not so long ago we were fighting relegation, I can only see positives. I am genuinely excited for what the future holds for the Toon!

Liam: Newcastle have not been the same since the semi-final but Manchester United have momentum where ours has stalled. A good performance that the fans are proud of but the players need to find some confidence and find a way to win again.

Kenny: Just shows lack of depth and that Callum Wilson is not the man to take us further. We only had two shots on target in the whole game - and none by Wilson.