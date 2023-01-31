Team news: Newcastle v Southampton

Newcastle take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton.

Anthony Gordon is cup-tied so Newcastle's new £45m signing from Everton will be unavailable to play on Tuesday.

Southampton have a fully-fit squad to choose from, with centre-back Duje Caleta-Car available after suspension following his red card in the first leg.

Manager Nathan Jones rested several players, including captain James Ward-Prowse, for Saturday's FA Cup win over Blackpool.