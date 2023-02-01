Journalist Luke Edwards was asked to pick his winners and losers of the January transfer window and he said Liverpool's business was underwhelming.

He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "They started the window with Gakpo and that didn’t address an obvious need that they had.

"I thought Jurgen Klopp’s behaviour at the start of the window when he was quite aggressive towards journalists, that sort of behaviour now is wearing a bit thin and it portrays the pressure he is under or feeling. Something isn’t quite right at Liverpool.

"I think they needed a midfielder and most supporters would acknowledge that. They haven’t even got close to doing that and I think Klopp indicated pretty soon after Gakpo came in that there wouldn’t be any more business.

"I wonder with the benefit of hindsight if they might have been better waiting until the summer to sign Gakpo. I don’t think they have improved their problem area which for a club like Liverpool which has prided itself on excellent recruitment and got so much right for so long, I am a bit underwhelmed by what they have done given that glaring need in the middle of the pitch."

