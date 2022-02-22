Alisson and Salah picked out by Garth

Alisson: When it comes to one on ones, Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the game.

However, his distribution is fast becoming just as good. He's not as good as Ederson when it comes to passing and controlling the ball with his feet in difficult situations but he's quite brilliant when identifying which striker is available and where defences are vulnerable.

His delivery for Mo Salah's goal -Liverpool's second - was absolutely breath-taking. I've seen Alisson do this sort of thing before when he kicks the ball out of his hands and brilliantly finds the player he is looking for in a wonderful position but they fail to finish the job. This time he found Salah and the Egypt international was equal to it.

Mohamed Salah: If there were any lingering disappointments regarding Salah's defeat with Egypt in the African Nations Cup final against Senegal, then we saw the last of them in Liverpool's demolition of Norwich at Anfield.

The Egyptian superstar was at his dazzling best against the Canaries.

