Louis Moult could return to action for Motherwell after the striker joined his former club on loan from Burton Albion.

Left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.

Midfielders Robert Snodgrass, previously of Luton Town, and Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, who has been granted a work permit after his move from Heracles Almelo, are vying for Hearts debuts.

But centre-back Craig Halkett will drop out again after aggravating a hamstring injury on his attempted comeback against RFS in Latvia on Thursday.

Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime and Kye Rowles remain out.