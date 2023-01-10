Newcastle welcome Leicester City to St James' Park on Tuesday. They are looking to reach the last four of the competition for the first time since losing the 1976 final.

Eddie Howe's high-flying Magpies will be looking to bounce back from their shock FA Cup third-round defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, having previously only lost once this season, to Liverpool at Anfield in August.

Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier and Allan Saint-Maximin could all feature for the hosts after a number of the club's fringe players failed to impress on Saturday at Hillsborough.

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side are on a mixed run of form with their narrow win over Gillingham in the FA Cup at the weekend ending a run of three consecutive Premier League losses that included a 3-0 home defeat by Newcastle.

The Foxes are still without James Maddison, who Newcastle tried to sign last summer. They are also likely to rotate several first-team regulars back into their side with Harvey Barnes, Wout Faes and Timothy Castagne all rested against the Gills.

