Ross County have signed 21-year-old Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi from top-flight club Cavalry FC in his homeland.

Loturi arrives on a three-year contract having made 37 appearances last season.

“Victor is a really exciting young talent that we are delighted to bring to Ross County," said manager Malky Mackay.

"At 21 he has really good and valuable experience in the men’s game and is a player we feel we can help develop."

