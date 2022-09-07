A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

T﻿here was a tug and there was a shove. No doubt about it.

Leeds United tried to pull Cody Gakpo to Elland Road and then pushed Wilfried Gnonto through the door before the transfer window closed.

And at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, Brentford right-back Aaron Hickey re-enacted United's deadline day pantomime by grabbing Crysencio Summerville's shirt before bundling him over in the penalty area. Nothing to see here, ruled VAR.

Much in the same way, Bamba Dieng failed to appear on the club's website wearing a shiny new Leeds kit and holding a scarf above his head, despite club chairman Andrea Radrizzani having tweeted about a welcome party for the Marseille forward.

W﻿hat is clear and obvious after the weekend's Premier League action is that VAR is not being implemented properly. What is more debateable is how effective United have been in their recruitment.

G﻿nonto was announced as "the ninth signing of the summer" with no reference to the 18-year-old Italy international having to initially join the under-21s side, unlike the caveat which accompanied the acquisition of another teenage forward, Sonny Perkins. Gnonto is a prodigious talent but clearly in the potential bracket and obviously not the Premier League-ready striker the squad was craving, with head coach Jesse Marsch admitting he would be "more of a long-term project".

Leeds supporters must have run out of popcorn transfixed by the surreal events unfolding on their screens on deadline day - emotions rising and crashing with a market which promised so much before yielding little.

It's clear there is no new striker and no new left-back, but obvious that four of a handful of new first-teamers are gelling well. Rasmus Kristensen is still acclimatising.

A one-in, one-out scenario is how Marsch explained D﻿an James' departure for the rest of the season to Fulham: "It's clear if we needed to add something, we needed to move something."

But the equation was left unequal. A versatile and experienced winger was allowed to join a side many feel are a direct rival, but there was no obvious replacement. By Tuesday, Marsch was claiming it was "a football decision", taken collectively, which "suits us best in the moment and certainly Dan as well".

However the business has divided opinion, what is obvious is United have made a good fist of the campaign to date, with eight points from six matches. That's four clear of next opponents Nottingham Forest, who have spent upwards of £150m on 21 new toys to share with VAR.

Please play nicely... and fairly.