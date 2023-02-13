Garnacho the super sub
Alejandro Garnacho has proven to be a super sub for Manchester United this season with four goals off the bench.
The 18-year-old only joined United's academy in 2020 and made his debut in October. He now has 12 Premier League appearances to his name.
4 - Alejandro Garnacho has been directly involved in four goals as a substitute this season in the Premier League (2 goals, 2 assists), the most of any player. Impact. pic.twitter.com/d1ppGyzGyC— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 12, 2023
