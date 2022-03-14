Everton in 'hot mess' after another defeat

Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker says Frank Lampard must not have realised what a "hot mess" Everton were in when he took the managerial job at Goodison in January.

The Toffees are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference and have lost five of their six Premier League games since Lampard took charge.

"They're like a chef with so many ingredients but no direction," Reo-Coker told Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They've bought players here, there and everywhere but have been getting names that have simply not gelled as a team."

Reo-Coker questioned the signings of Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek and thinks they were not the right type of players for Everton's situation.

"They should have looked for survival," he said. "The biggest thing is character. You need leaders who will rise to the occasion.

"I just see a bunch of individuals."

Listen to full analysis on Everton from 04'20 on BBC Sounds