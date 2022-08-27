Analysis: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth

BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez at Anfield:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was asked to sum up his side’s 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth in one word.

“Needed,” he said with a smile.

The German was referring to his team’s poor start to the season which saw them draw twice and lose to Manchester United in their opening three games.

Against the Cherries on Saturday, they answered any doubters in emphatic fashion with a total annihilation that few would have predicted.

Luis Diaz set them on their way in the opening two minutes, with Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk giving the Reds a 5-0 half-time lead.

It got better in the second half through Chris Mepham’s own goal, Fabio Carvalho’s first for the club and both Firmino and Diaz adding to their tallies for an incredible scoreline.

Klopp said: “9-0 is a strange result, it will not happen often it will probably never happy again. It just feels a very important result.”

The only surprise of the afternoon was that star man Mohamed Salah failed to register a goal or an assist on a rare off-day.

Asked if this will be the lowest point in Bournemouth’s season, a despondent Scott Parker told me: "At this moment in time, where we currently are, I can see some more to be honest with you."