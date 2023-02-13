Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly says Joao Felix could be key for Chelsea between now and the end of the season.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Felix went for astronomical money to Atletico and it’s undoubted that he’s a very talented footballer.

"There are loads of question marks on why Chelsea are signing him because you feel they have players in that position in abundance. Can he do it? Yes. Will he show consistency? Hopefully.

"But he’s there for such a short space of time. The glimpses he’s shown, he can be key for them in the forward areas. Especially if he’s got a goal in him. Chelsea need goalscorer."

