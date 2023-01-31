What do Hearts need on deadline day?

We asked for your Hearts transfer wishlist as the deadline looms at midnight tonight.

Here are some of your views:

Richard: I honestly think Ryan Jack of Rangers would be a perfect fit into the Hearts team.

Anon: I think they should pay the money to bring in Callum Paterson from Sheffield Wednesday.

Jambo: I think Paterson will be done late on. An agreement will be put in place and Callum wants the return to Hearts. Stephen Humpherys will stay but only on loan to the end of the season. Hearts will sign more than one player today.

Stuart: Would love for Hearts to bring Morgaro Gomis back to the club. Thought he was outstanding during his first spell. Especially in the game on Sunday against Livingston which was 0-0 we missed that bit of creativity he could bring to set up chances. He's 37 now but surely has one last season at the top in him.