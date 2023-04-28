Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson says the club should not delay in naming Barry Robson as permanent manager after his stunning transformation of a struggling team.

Since taking the reins in late January, Robson has won eight of his 10 matches - including the past seven in row - to hoist the Dons above Hearts and into third place in the Premiership.

“Personally I think Barry deserves the chance ultimately that’s their decision to make who they go for, I do wonder who out there would be better,” Anderson told the BBC’s Scottish football podcast.

“Barry’s interview process has lasted the last eight weeks and I think he’s demonstrated what he’s capable of more than you can do in an interview and a boardroom.

“I would find it very difficult to think that they wouldn’t give him the job, if that’s the case I don’t see why you would necessarily delay doing it.

“He is still relatively untested but you can only go on what he’s done so far. Remember how far they’d fallen prior to Barry coming in, he deserves an awful lot of credit for what he’s done."

Former centre-back Anderson is particularly impressed by how Robson has shored up a leaky defence, with the Dons now having kept five consecutive clean sheets and conceded just once in seven games.

“His attitude, his will to win first and foremost, but to be honest you look at what he’s done, he’s sorted out the biggest problem that everyone could see there was with that team, in terms of tightening up the defence," he said.

“They now look a completely different proposition to the team a few months ago that were conceding goals too easily.

“While earlier in the season they were outscoring other teams it wasn’t so much of an issue, you could tell with their away form that was the issue, that was their weak point and teams knew that.

“He’s basically built them from the back, he’s got a much improved defensive record and that’s given the platform for the more creative players to then get their confidence back and show what they can do again.”