Who is the best player to have faced Brighton?

Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

There have been a number over the seasons, but if I was to single out one it would have to be Cristiano Ronaldo.

A Portugal legend, having visited his home town and seen his statue I can see where his love of the game comes from. And his country’s one of him.

In previous years he has been an amazing player, goalscorer and all-round footballer. Not only playing for the national team but Manchester United (twice), Juventus, Real Madrid and recently Al Nassr.

Sadly, I think he is now at the end of his playing career - 38 is old for a professional football player.

Having said that, he is still playing good quality football. Our win over Manchester United last season was probably his worst match.

To see him laughing as we scored one after another just summed up his feelings and frustration. I think that was his turning point, why am I here? Why are we losing?

