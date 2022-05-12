Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

It may have been a season to forget for the first team, but Manchester United’s Class of 22 wrote themselves into the club’s history with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Youth Cup final.

The victory meant an 11th triumph in the competition, following in the footsteps of the Busby Babes, the Class of 92 and more recently the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

Captain Rhys Bennett from Denton lifted the trophy having scored the Reds opener at Old Trafford.

“It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life. You dream of scoring at Old Trafford, even as a defender,” he said.

The players clearly relished playing in front of 67,492 supporters - a record for an FA Youth Cup final.

“Walking out it’s crazy, magical. As a kid I watched YouTube videos behind the scenes,” said left-back Sam Murray.

Alejandro Garnacho netted twice in the second half for United - and striker Joe Hugill paid tribute to him.

“Obviously he’s a good player and good at taking penalties," he said. "There was a sigh of relief when he put the third one in.”