Marco Silva has praised goalkeeper Bernd Leno after his latest impressive performance in the Fulham goal.

The former Arsenal keeper was in inspired form against Manchester City as they piled on the pressure in their win at Craven Cottage .

In the end, it was only a penalty from Erling Haaland and a superb strike from World Cup winner Julian Alvarez that prevented Silva's side taking a point off the defending champions.

"Extraordinary" was the Portuguese manager's response when asked about Leno's display.

"Top, top goalkeeper," he said. "I know he is my player and we keep trying to protect him, but he is one of the best two goalkeepers in this competition in my opinion.

"[He is] definitely showing his quality every single game. Some games where he has more work to do and others where there are more dangerous moments around our box he is always there.

"When you have the game under control and then a chance appears for the other side, he is there as well.

"One of the most important things in being a goalkeeper is being consistent as well. From the first match he played until now, he has been one of the most important goalkeepers in the league."