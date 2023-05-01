Lampard confirmed defender Kalidou Koulibaly will not be available for the game at Emirates Stadium and it will be a tight call on whether he returns before the end of the season. He also confirmed left-back Marc Cucurella is about two weeks away, while Reece James and Mason Mount's situation remains the same.

Asked whether it is a good time to be playing Arsenal, Lampard said you have to "respect" what they have done this season and that there is "enough jeopardy" left in the title race for it to be difficult.

On whether Chelsea are a club in distress, he said: "I think we have to put perspective on it. We need to work on all aspects of the club to get the feeling of where we want to be."

Lampard says his side are "low on confidence and low on performance", but added they "can only work to get a level of performance that will get confidence back".

He praised former Chelsea player Jorginho, who joined Arsenal in the January transfer window: "He's a very good player; a good personality in the dressing room. If he plays, he's another good player in that squad."