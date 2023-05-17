Roberto Firmino deserves a "special" farewell at Anfield on Saturday, according to BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast team.

The Reds host European-chasing Aston Villa on Saturday at 15:00 BST in Firmino's final home game.

The Brazil forward is leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer.

He was serenaded at length by the away fans in Monday's 3-0 win at Leicester, while sitting in the stands.

"It’s nice to see him revelling in the moment, the players pushing him towards the fans to enjoy the song," said Redmen TV's Dan Clubbe.

"And his smile. I adore him. It’s so sad he’s leaving.

"Saturday, a packed Anfield to serenade him for one last time at home will be special. It’ll be sad because he’s such a wonderful servant to the club.

"He will leave a modern-day Liverpool legend with his goals and trophies. He’s been a wonderful signing. And he’s a good person.

"It was special we could do it [on Monday], and it was important. You want players like that to feel appreciated."

Host Paul Salt said: "We need to see him fit and on the field. You need a goodbye at Anfield. You need to see him come on. You wouldn’t put it past him to come on and knock one in. He’s been so good at that over the years."

