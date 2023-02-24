Montano modifying his full-on style after head knocks

Livingston's Cristian Montano says he now has to be “very careful” in the way he jumps for headers after suffering two concussions this season.

The 31-year-old left-back has had time out of the team in recent weeks to recover from the effects of a head knock, while he also missed a game earlier in the campaign for similar reasons.

"The head injuries have been frustrating," he said. "Now I'm having to think about how I should jump because I will go for any ball.

“I don't care what's happening, it's just my nature but I've just got to be very careful now.

"My return to play has been slowed down. I've had to be patient. As much as I want to play, I have to be understanding of the impact it could have, not just on the team but also on my personal long-term future. It's got to be taken very seriously.

"When it first happened to me against Kelty Hearts [in the League Cup in July], I didn't remember how it happened and how long I was on the ground, so I was worried because I hadn't experienced anything like that.

"I've had a couple this season. A few days after the head knocks, I've basically had no symptoms, but myself and the physio then have to be extra careful to make sure I've recovered."