Former Northern Ireland striker Iain Dowie believes Liverpool's Conor Bradley will become "an outstanding wing-back".

The 18-year-old made a first-team breakthrough in the 2021-22 season when he made his debut in the Carabao Cup tie at Norwich City.

Bradley, who has already played five times for the first team, made his senior international debut for Northern Ireland at the age of 17 in May 2021.

He was in direct competition with Liverpool team-mate Kostas Tsimikas when Northern Ireland played Greece in the Nations League and Dowie believes Bradley and fellow wing-back Paddy Lane will have learnt a lot from the experience.

"I thought the wing-backs lacked a bit of game understanding but that's not a criticism because they are young men and they will have fine careers for Northern Ireland," Dowie told the Football Daily podcast.

"But I just thought against Tsimikas, Conor Bradley struggled a bit in this game - but he will become an outstanding wing-back for us."

Listen to the Football Daily podcast here.