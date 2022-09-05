Bournemouth found themselves 2-0 down at half-time against Nottingham Forest, but Philip Billing's rocket sparked a comeback and he features in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"What a strike by Billing against Nottingham Forest. Bournemouth had nine goals put past them by Liverpool two games ago and it cost them their manager.

"However, their performance against Wolves in midweek and their impressive victory against Forest, having been 2-0 down, suggests there is something in this team that previous manager Scott Parker couldn't draw out."

