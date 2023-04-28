Chris Sutton's prediction: 2-1

I fear for Brighton a little bit, and whether fatigue could start kicking in during their run-in. It would be a shame if they blew up now after the season they have had and I don't think they will.

Wolves are all but safe after winning three of their past four games so it is almost job done for their manager Julen Lopetegui.

They will make it difficult for Brighton but I still think the Seagulls are an excellent team and we will see a response from them after a difficult week.

Blanco's prediction: This might actually be an easy win for Brighton. I'd love Kaoru Mitoma to play for City by the way. 2-0

