It's 14 goals in four games for Brighton since Christmas and the BBC Radio Sussex team are back to cast their eye over the positive vibes at Amex Stadium before Saturday's visit of Liverpool.

There's plenty of reflection on a five-star showing at Middlesbrough and an interview with the returning Adam Webster.

And which current player reminds former striker Craig Mackail-Smith of ARjen Robben?

Listen to the full Albion Unlimited podcast now on BBC Sounds, external