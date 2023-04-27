Kyogo 'on right path' to matching Larsson, says O'Neill

Kyogo Furuhashi is “on the right path” to reach the heights of Celtic legend Henrik Larsson, says former manager Martin O’Neill.

The Japan forward has 49 goals – including 29 this season – in 76 games for Celtic and is pivotal to their treble pursuit this term after winning the Premiership title and League Cup in his debut campaign in Scotland.

Larsson is widely regarded as one of Celtic’s greatest players, having netted 242 in 315 appearances and won eight trophies – including four league titles – as well as helping O'Neill's side to the Uefa Cup final during his seven-year spell.

Kyogo will bid to nudge Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic team nearer a domestic clean sweep in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers.

“There’s lots of comparisons with Henrik Larsson – I think Kyogo's got a bit to do yet,” O’Neill said.

“By comparison with Henrik he’s been here about 10 minutes but he’s very, very good.

“He definitely has an eye for a goal, can turn in the box, It just seems as if that’s what he wants to do. He’s been excellent, moreso because we hadn’t really known anything about him

“Let me put it this way, he’s on the right path. He has a lot to do. But even to draw some comparison with Henrik shows you that he’s doing okay.

“I’m sure the manager is delighted with him, as I was with Larsson, who used to pull us out of many a hole.

“When you have someone like that who you know can conjure a goal from somewhere, that’s a big plus for a manger.”